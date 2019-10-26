4th Annual Halloween 5K & Monster Mile

Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center 1600 1600 Mine Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554

Join Embrey Mill at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center for the fourth annual Halloween 5K and Monster Mile. Participants are challenged with conquering “Horror Hill” at Embrey Mill and this year’s prizes include cash, trophies, best costume and participant medals for all Monster Mile runners. Race proceeds will help fund two 2019 – 2020 SCPS swim scholarships for $2,000 each.

Charity & Fundraisers
