The We’ve Got Your Back Gala is the National Spine Health Foundation’s annual celebration of the power of hope. At the 2021 Gala, the National Spine Health Foundation will honor the achievements of spine health leaders across the country, celebrate the foundation’s donors and supporters, and share the work of the foundation that makes a difference in peoples’ lives each day.

The 4th Annual We’ve Got Your Back Gala is an opportunity to support the National Spine Health Foundation’s work of empowering patients to protect their spine health and take back their lives from debilitating neck and back conditions. The Gala will help raise critical funds to advance spinal health care that empowers patients with hope through the foundation’s education, research and advocacy initiatives.

This year’s gala will be held at the picturesque Lansdowne resort in Lansdowne, VA, which is conveniently located near some of Virginia’s best wineries and restaurants. The event will include a pre-event Spinal Tech Lounge featuring new innovations in spine and opportunities to network; a captivating educational program featuring a live Spine-Talk® from the nation’s best spine experts; inspiring Spinal Champion® stories of healing and recovery; delicious food and drinks, fun entertainment, and opportunities to win prizes.