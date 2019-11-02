Breakthrough Worship Center hosts their 4th Annual Fall Bazaar bringing in 40 local vendors with handmade one-of-a-kind gifts as well as a variety of direct sale merchants with many popular brands. Pick up items for yourself or a loved one. Many returning vendors and new ones too will be inside as well as outside. The church will be selling hot dogs (with all the fixins), chips and drinks from the kitchen. PLUS...if you can, please help us collect items for Breakthrough's on-site food pantry.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.