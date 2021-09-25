The Land Trust of Virginia, a nonprofit organization that partners with private landowners who voluntarily protect and preserve properties with significant historic, scenic, or ecological value, will host their 4th Annual Bike the Gravel: Tour de Conservation Easement on Saturday, Sept. 25 beginning at 8 a.m. The ride begins and ends at Buchanan Hall (8549 John S. Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA. 20184).

Three routes through five protected properties, the Gravel Grinder (65.64 miles), the Gravel Paradise (34.08 miles) and the Gravel Explorer (18.25 miles), allow for bicyclists of all levels to enjoy a spectacular fall day riding in the countryside. Registration varies from $65 to $85 depending on the route, and includes pre-ride donuts and coffee, improved rest stops, post-ride lunch and voucher for one beer and more. 100 percent of the proceeds benefit the Land Trust of Virginia’s mission to preserve small country back roads and open spaces for all to enjoy. Registration can be completed at https://www.bikereg.com/tour-de-conservation-easement