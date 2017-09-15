48th Annual Bridgewater Home Auxillary Fall Festival

Friday Events include Music entertainment & Local Food Trucks at the Rockinham Fairgrounds, Harrisonburg, Va

5:30 Wrenn Mangum, Country and Gospel Tribute Artise, 6:30 pm. Bluegrass/Americana music from Mountain High Rise Band, 8 PM Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist, Michael Hoover, presenting his tribute to Elvis on the 40th anniversary of his death "Memories of Elvis. Concert free will offfering and partial proceeds from food truck purchases will benefit the Resident Excursion Fund, Early bidding on silent auction items. Shopping at the ReRun thrift shop, Cottage Gifts, garden shop and and New Masquerade $5 jewelry accessory sale.

Saturday events, starting at 7:30 am will have a benefit live auction, ' Silent Auction, Speciality Shops, homemade bakery goods, garden shop, Masquerade 45 jewelry accessory sale, Cottage gifts, Re Run shop Kids Zone Activities, Breakfast and Lunch. For more information www.facebook.com/bridgewater homeauxillary or www.brcliving.org/fall festival.