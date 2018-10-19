Experience VisArts’ newest event, a weekend-long make-a-thon called 48-to-Create! Got an art project you’ve been meaning to finish? Want to start something new? Spend the weekend of October 19-21 at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, engaging in a 48-hour dash to create your own new work! Visual artists and writers welcome! On Sunday, we’ll host a reception for all participants. All participants will have the opportunity to enter the work they created over the weekend into a competition, which will be judged by a guest panel of jurors. Three participants will win a year of free studio access. It’s free to participate in 48-to-Create but advance registration is required. Work in one or several of our 16 professional art studios. Take a break to snack, nap or even do a little light exercise. We’re here to support your creative process, in whatever form it takes.