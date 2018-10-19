Experience VisArts’ newest event, a weekend-long make-a-thon called 48-to-Create! Got an art project you’ve been meaning to finish? Want to start something new? Spend the weekend of October 19-21 at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, engaging in a 48-hour dash to create your own new work! Visual artists and writers welcome! On Sunday, we’ll host a reception for all participants. All participants will have the opportunity to enter the work they created over the weekend into a competition, which will be judged by a guest panel of jurors. Three participants will win a year of free studio access. It’s free to participate in 48-to-Create but advance registration is required. Work in one or several of our 16 professional art studios. Take a break to snack, nap or even do a little light exercise. We’re here to support your creative process, in whatever form it takes.
48-to-Create
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Oct 10, 2018
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more