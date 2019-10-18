48-to-Create at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Have an art project you’ve been meaning to finish? Want to start something new? Spend the weekend of October 18-20 at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, engaging in a 48-hour dash to create your own new work. Visual artists and writers welcome! It’s free to participate in 48-to-Create, but advance registration is required.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
804-353-0094
