48-to-Create at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Have an art project you’ve been meaning to finish? Want to start something new? Spend the weekend of October 18-20 at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, engaging in a 48-hour dash to create your own new work. Visual artists and writers welcome! It’s free to participate in 48-to-Create, but advance registration is required.
Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Sep 11, 2019
