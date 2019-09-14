47 TH Annual Lynchburg Art Festival

LYNCHBURG’S PREMIER FINE ART FESTIVAL

The Lynchburg Art Club will host over 140 Artists at the 47th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival Saturday, September 14, 10am to 4pm. Sponsored in part by The City of Lynchburg and Centra Health

Lynchburg, VA- The Lynchburg Art Club proudly presents the 47th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival on Saturday, September 14, beginning at 10am. More than 140 artists from across Virginia and surrounding states will be displaying and selling their art under the historic southern red oak at E.C. Glass High School. A wide range of mediums will be on display including watercolor, oil, pastel, painting, encaustic, sculpture, drawing, acrylic, mixed media, and photography.