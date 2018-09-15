46th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival

E C Glass High School 2111 Memorial Avenue, Virginia 24501

LYNCHBURG’S PREMIER FINE ART FESTIVAL

The Lynchburg Art Club will host over 140 Artists at the 46th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival Saturday, September 15, 10am to 4pm. Sponsored in part by Centra Health

Lynchburg, VA- The Lynchburg Art Club proudly presents the 46th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival on Saturday, September 15, beginning at 10am. More than 140 artists from across Virginia and surrounding states will be displaying and selling their art under the historic southern red oak at E.C. Glass High School. A wide range of mediums will be on display including watercolor, oil, pastel, painting, encaustic, sculpture, drawing, acrylic, mixed media, and photography.

E C Glass High School 2111 Memorial Avenue, Virginia 24501
