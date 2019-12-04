44th Operation Healing Forces/Bizarre Bazaar Charity Event Night

“SHOPPING WITH A PURPOSE”

THE 44th BIZARRE BAZAAR CHARITY EVENT

TO BENEFIT OPERATION HEALING FORCES

Richmond’s annual Bizarre Bazaar event is recognized nationally as one of the top craft shows in the country. Every year, the night before this grand four day event begins, a charity is given the opportunity to participate and raise awareness and funds for their organization. Operations Healing Forces (OHF) has been selected again this year. OHF benefits the men and women in the Special Forces segment in every branch of the military, through therapeutic retreats. These highly trained soldiers need our help to adjust back to their civilian lives and be combat ready to protect our country.

If you’re a regular at the Bizarre Bazaar, or a first time shopper consider attending the preview party the night before. Your tax deductible donation will help our military elite who are sent all over the world on missions that we will most likely never hear about but are critical to our safety. OHF soldiers have been sent to as many as 76 countries on thousands of missions.

The Richmond International Raceway is transformed into a shopper’s paradise. Over 450 vendors open their booths selling everything from soup to nuts. Unique gifts include seasonal items, gourmet food, designer women and children’s clothing, toys, fine crafts, jewelry and one of a kind artwork.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 4th, 2019. The $125 per person Express VIP Party will begin at 4:30PM; and VIP guests paying $100 will be admitted entry at 5:00PM. Then $50 per person General Admission event will open at 6:00PM. VIP’s will be the first in the door to view and purchase one-of-a-kind crafts & gifts along with an unlimited bar and upscale menu. The $50 ticket entitles you to two drink tickets and a variety of finger foods to nibble on while you shop. The event is attended annually by over 30 thousand people over a four day period. This exclusive, one night shopping experience will provide the opportunity to see and purchase all of the items on display while supporting a very worthy cause. Your tax deductible donation to attend the charity event is a beautiful way to kick off the holiday season and make a difference in someone else’s life.

98% of OHF respondents believe their relationship with their partner improved following the retreat. 96% reported that the OHF retreat aided in their personal recovery.

Event sponsors include Markel Corporation, Davenport & Company, Boost Branding, and Bryan & Hunter Kornblau.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.operationhealingforces.org/tickets or at www.bizarrebazaar.com. Attendance is limited so purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended.