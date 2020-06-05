44th Annual Norfolk Harborfest

America’s largest, longest-running, free maritime festival, Norfolk Harborfest® enters its 44th year in 2020. For three memorable days along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront June 5-7, Harborfest celebrates all of the elements that make Norfolk an iconic and historic city. On both land and sea, thrilling activities and live music take center stage at Harborfest, including the annual Parade Sail featuring international tall ships, one of the largest fireworks shows on the East Coast, a mesmerizing drone show, interactive family games and activities, Naval exhibits and demonstrations, artisan foods and beverages, national and regional live entertainment, and much more. Mark your calendars for Friday-Sunday, June 5-7, 2020 for one of The 757’s biggest and most historic summertime events!