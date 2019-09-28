The 42nd Annual Boones Mill Apple Festival will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 - 3:00 in Downtown Boones Mill, VA. The festival will have various food trucks, Live Entertainment, multiple group dance performances, 2019 Miss Boones Mill Apple Festival Pageant Winners and over 100 specialty vendors with Arts, Crafts, Jewelry, Clothing, and much much more. Annual Garden Tractor Pull begins at 11:00 and there will be face painting, games, horses and bouncy houses for kids!

Live Entertainment to include: Honey, Wound Tight, Colby Helms, Sweetwater Fireball, Too Young Too Old, The F.A.R.M. Team, Raise The Barre Cloggers, The Old Dominion Cloggers, and the Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy Competition Cloggers. For more information visit www.boonesmillapplefestival.com or check out our Facebook Page!