3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair

After two extremely fun years, the Colonial Heritage HOA is very excited to bring back the Xmas Craft Fair for the third year. This is such a great venue to relax and get in the Christmas Shopping Spirit. 60 vendors with all one-of-a-kind handmade crafts and art pieces on hand to assist you with your gift needs. The Bistro will have their special buffet available starting at 11am. Be sure to make it a day of great food and shopping before the Williamsburg Illumination.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.