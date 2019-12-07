3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair

to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00

Colonial Heritage Club 6500 Arthur Hills Drive , Williamsburg, Virginia 23188

After two extremely fun years, the Colonial Heritage HOA is very excited to bring back the Xmas Craft Fair for the third year. This is such a great venue to relax and get in the Christmas Shopping Spirit. 60 vendors with all one-of-a-kind handmade crafts and art pieces on hand to assist you with your gift needs. The Bistro will have their special buffet available starting at 11am. Be sure to make it a day of great food and shopping before the Williamsburg Illumination.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.

Info

Colonial Heritage Club 6500 Arthur Hills Drive , Williamsburg, Virginia 23188 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
7578261862
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Xmas Craft Fair - 2019-12-07 09:00:00
Join the Party

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular