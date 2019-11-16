Machen Elementary School is excited to invite you to their 3rd Annual Vendor Fair. Come talk and shop with our 40 local vendors. A wide variety of not only one-of-a-kind handmade items but also direct sale merchants with many popular brands. The school will be selling hot dogs (with all the fixins), chips, drinks and snacks.

PLUS...stop by to get your raffle ticket! $1 each or 6 for $5. Have fun choosing which item(s) you want to win. You do not need to be present to win. What a great way to get something for yourself or Christmas presents for others.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.