3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show

to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show - 2020-09-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show - 2020-09-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show - 2020-09-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show - 2020-09-18 12:00:00

Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

The only major in-water boat show in The 757, the Norfolk In-Water Boat Show at Waterside Marina along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront returns for its third consecutive year Friday-Sunday, September 18-20, 2020. The East Coast’s top dealers and brokers will be showcasing more than 35 premier power boat brands, including both new and used luxury motor yachts, sport fishers, personal watercraft, and much more. New to the Norfolk In-Water Boat Show for 2020 will be additional experiences focusing on outdoor recreation, such as fishing, kayaking, camping, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, and much more.

Info

Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
757-441-2345
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show - 2020-09-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show - 2020-09-18 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show - 2020-09-18 12:00:00 iCalendar - 3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show - 2020-09-18 12:00:00
Taste Something New

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular