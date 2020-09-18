3rd Annual Norfolk In-Water Boat Show

The only major in-water boat show in The 757, the Norfolk In-Water Boat Show at Waterside Marina along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront returns for its third consecutive year Friday-Sunday, September 18-20, 2020. The East Coast’s top dealers and brokers will be showcasing more than 35 premier power boat brands, including both new and used luxury motor yachts, sport fishers, personal watercraft, and much more. New to the Norfolk In-Water Boat Show for 2020 will be additional experiences focusing on outdoor recreation, such as fishing, kayaking, camping, paddleboarding, wakeboarding, and much more.