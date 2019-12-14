3rd Annual Frosty 5K & Reindeer Run

Join Embrey Mill at the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center for the third annual Frosty 5K and Reindeer Run. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, including a cash prize for the top three male and female runners and a long-sleeve dri-fit shirt for all who pre-register for the race.

5K Registration (Open to all ages)

Until Nov. 30 - $25

Dec. 1 to Dec. 13 - $30

Day of Registration - $35

Reindeer Run Registration (Ages 12 and under)

Until Nov. 30 - $15

Dec. 1 to Dec. 13 - $20

Day of Registration - $22