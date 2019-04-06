3rd Annual Crush N' Run 5K Beach Run

Just how far will you go for an ORANGE CRUSH?

​

The South End Trifecta of Waterman's Surfside Grille,

Chixseagrille, & The Shack want to see just how far you'll go to get your hands on the drink that has inspired a cult-like following in Virginia Beach—The Orange Crush—at its now 3rd annual event and charity fundraiser, “CRUSH N'RUN!” The Crush N'Run 5K & Beach Run is always a crushin' good time!

Waterman's, Chix, & the Shack are challenging all Crush Lovers to push their limits in an all-out, crushin’ good 5K Beach Run. Crush-inspired running gear is strongly encouraged. The 2018 course changed slightly to accommodate more runners and is posted on our website! This year’s race course is currently TBD, but will finish with the reward of an Orange Crush and a HUGE after party at Virginia Beach’s favorite outdoor oasis, The Shack.​

Your registration fee includes a super awesome medal, swag bag and finisher's prize, PLUS your race bib gets you FREE entry AND a FREE Orange Crush at the all day after party at The Shack!! The after party will include live music by The Jesse Chong Band, and DJ Be-Eezy, tons of lawn games, food trucks and of course, ice cold drinks.

For more info and to register, visit: crushnrun.com