The Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima Health is the area’s longest-running outdoor jazz festival and for the 38th annual edition, the festival features one of its most star-studded lineups to date. Headlined by a pair of Grammy Award-winning artists in the iconic George Benson and the David Sanborn Electric Band, the two-day festival on Friday & Saturday, August 21 & 22, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront showcases some of the biggest names in the smooth jazz scene across the globe.
38th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
Mar 4, 2020Mar 25, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more