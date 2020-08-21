38th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival

The Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima Health is the area’s longest-running outdoor jazz festival and for the 38th annual edition, the festival features one of its most star-studded lineups to date. Headlined by a pair of Grammy Award-winning artists in the iconic George Benson and the David Sanborn Electric Band, the two-day festival on Friday & Saturday, August 21 & 22, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront showcases some of the biggest names in the smooth jazz scene across the globe.