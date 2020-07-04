Leave the grilling to us on Independence Day and witness one of The 757’s largest Fourth of July fireworks displays at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront! Relax on the lawn and enjoy an evening of All-American fare, including hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, seafood, cotton candy, and much more, along with live musical entertainment from military brass bands! The night is capped off by a spectacular fireworks show high above the Elizabeth River, beginning at 9:30pm.
38th Annual Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, History
Mar 4, 2020Mar 25, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more