38th Annual Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks

Leave the grilling to us on Independence Day and witness one of The 757’s largest Fourth of July fireworks displays at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront! Relax on the lawn and enjoy an evening of All-American fare, including hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, seafood, cotton candy, and much more, along with live musical entertainment from military brass bands! The night is capped off by a spectacular fireworks show high above the Elizabeth River, beginning at 9:30pm.