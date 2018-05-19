34th Annual Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival

Join us for the 34th Annual Stockley Gardens Arts Festival benefiting Hope House Foundation! For over 30 years, Hope House has been the vision behind the Stockley Gardens Arts Festival. And now, the free event is a community tradition, drawing more than 50,000 visitors annually.

Twice a year, on the third weekend in May and October, people flock to Stockley Gardens in Norfolk's historic Ghent neighborhood to browse through jewelry, pottery, paintings, and other works of art by over 130 artists. The park is full of strollers and dogs and tantalizing smells. Music drifts from the stage. Friends stop to chat. And throughout the weekend, there is a feeling of hope.