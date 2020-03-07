34th Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

to Google Calendar - 34th Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2020-03-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 34th Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2020-03-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 34th Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2020-03-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - 34th Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2020-03-07 18:00:00

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Make plans to be at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm for the 34th Annual Collectors’ Night. All proceeds benefit VisArts. Enjoy a cocktail reception, silent auction and seated live auction. Tickets cost $150 for VisArts members and $175 for the general public. Reserved tables are available.

Info

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Parents
804-353-0094
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 34th Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2020-03-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 34th Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2020-03-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 34th Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2020-03-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - 34th Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond - 2020-03-07 18:00:00
Wrapped &amp; Ready

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular