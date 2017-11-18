33rd Annual Grand Illumination Parade - Norfolk

Rain Or Shine don't miss the 33rd Annual Grand Illumination Parade in Downtown Norfolk. The illumination of the Downtown Norfolk skyline kicks off the festivities and the crowd celebrates this festive beginning of the holiday season, dazzled by spectacular floats, energetic marching bands, giant balloons, lively dancers and even Santa himself.

Various entertainments will also be available at Waterside District and on the parade route starting at 5:30pm. Take a step back in time at Dicken’s Christmas Towne or get your ice-skating on at MacArthur on Ice and Winter Carnival, at MacArthur Center Green.

The 2-mile route begins at the corner of St. Paul's Blvd and Main St, travels along Main St to Granby St, then turns onto Freemason St going west, turns onto Boush St and finishes on Waterside Drive and Water Street in front of the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel. The parade is free and open to the public and there is plenty of free seating available along the route.