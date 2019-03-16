33rd Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Make plans to be at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond on March 16, 2019 for the 33rd annual Collectors’ Night. Enjoy a cocktail reception, silent auction and seated live auction. Tickets cost $150 for VisArts members and $175 for the general public. Reserved tables are available. Contact Lizzie Oliver at (804) 353-0094, ext. 227 or lizzieoliver@visarts.org for more details. Proceeds from Collectors’ Night support VisArts’ education and outreach programs.