33rd Annual Collectors' Night at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Visual Arts Center of Richmond 1812 W Main St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Make plans to be at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond on March 16, 2019 for the 33rd annual Collectors’ Night. Enjoy a cocktail reception, silent auction and seated live auction. Tickets cost $150 for VisArts members and $175 for the general public. Reserved tables are available. Contact Lizzie Oliver at (804) 353-0094, ext. 227 or lizzieoliver@visarts.org for more details. Proceeds from Collectors’ Night support VisArts’ education and outreach programs.

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
