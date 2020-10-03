The 757’s most exciting family festival, the Virginia Children’s Festival presented by Optima Health on Saturday, October 3, 2020 features more than 100 fun, creative, and interactive activities, including hands-on workshops, cultural experiences, military demonstrations, costumed characters, storytelling, musical performances, dance lessons, and much more! The festival is designed with children 10 and younger in mind.
32nd Annual Virginia Children’s Festival presented by Optima Health
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
