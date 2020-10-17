Year after year, the Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is one of The 757’s most anticipated wine festivals of the fall season. This year, the Fall Wine Festival takes places on Saturday & Sunday, October 17 & 18, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. Wine Enthusiast Magazine named Virginia one of the 10 best wine travel destinations in the world and the Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival encapsulates this recognition in grand fashion with more than 30 of the Commonwealth’s top wineries showcasing over 200 fine wines. For those seeking an enhanced tasting experience, the Cork & Fork V.I.P. Grand Tasting takes place on Sunday of the festival. Cork & Fork is an immerse rive, 3-hour tasting and educational session featuring professional sommeliers and chefs, award-winning wines, and food pairings and samples.
32nd Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event
