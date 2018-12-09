32nd Annual Court End Christmas

The 32nd Court End Christmas will take place Sunday, December 9, from 12 to 5 p.m. Free admission and shuttle transportation will be provided to the following historic sites:

The Valentine, the Valentine First Freedom Center, Historic St. John’s Church, Virginia State Capitol, The John Marshall House, Monumental Church and the ACWM – White House of the Confederacy!

This fun community event includes children’s activities, carriage rides, performances, refreshments, gift shops, music and tours.

Stay tuned for additional information and programming!