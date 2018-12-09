32nd Annual Court End Christmas

The Valentine Richmond History Center 1015 East Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

The 32nd Court End Christmas will take place Sunday, December 9, from 12 to 5 p.m. Free admission and shuttle transportation will be provided to the following historic sites:

The Valentine, the Valentine First Freedom Center, Historic St. John’s Church, Virginia State Capitol, The John Marshall House, Monumental Church and the ACWM – White House of the Confederacy!

This fun community event includes children’s activities, carriage rides, performances, refreshments, gift shops, music and tours.

Stay tuned for additional information and programming!

The Valentine Richmond History Center 1015 East Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Art & Exhibitions, History, Vacation & Holiday
804-649-0711
