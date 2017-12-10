31st Annual Court End Christmas

The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

The 31st Court End Christmas will take place Sunday, December 10, from 12 to 5 p.m. Free admission and shuttle transportation will be provided to the following historic sites:

The Valentine, the Valentine First Freedom Center, The Executive Mansion, Historic St. John’s Church, Virginia State Capitol, The John Marshall House, Monumental Church, ACWM – White House of the Confederacy, St. Paul’s Church and Masons’ Hall!

This fun community event includes children’s activities, carriage rides, performances, refreshments, gift shops, music and tours. Garnett’s at the Valentine will also be open that day.

The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
