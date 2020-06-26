31st Annual Bayou Boogaloo Music & Cajun Food Festival

Town Point Park Waterside Drive, Norfolk, Virginia 23510

Indulge in the flavors of New Orleans at the Bayou Boogaloo, a three-day celebration of the tastes, tunes, and traditions of the Crescent City. From juicy handfuls of crawfish to world-renowned N’awlins jazz musicians, the Bayou Boogaloo captures the vibrant spirit of Louisiana and transforms it into a weekend-long party Friday-Sunday, June 26-28, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront! A wide-ranging and fun experience for the entire family, the Bayou Boogaloo also features an Arts Market featuring 30+ New Orleans crafters, crocodile and reptile exhibits, mouth-watering Cajun dishes such as beignets, gumbo, etouffees, and jambalaya, and, new this year, an upgraded V.I.P. tasting experience!

757-441-2345
