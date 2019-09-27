3-Day Laughter Yoga Leader Training

Integral Yoga Center of Richmond 213 Roseneath Rd #102 , Virginia 23221

Acclaimed teacher Slash Coleman will lead participants through a foundation in laughter yoga theory and practical application where students will explore ways to breathe, move, laugh and play. After successful completion of the training, students will be certified as Laughter Yoga Leaders through Laughter Yoga University.

Info

Integral Yoga Center of Richmond 213 Roseneath Rd #102 , Virginia 23221
Comedy, Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
804-353-3799
