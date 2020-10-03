2nd Street Festival: A Virtual Celebration!

The 2nd Street Festival commemorates its 32nd anniversary October 3-4 with a “virtual” event celebrating downtown’s Jackson Ward community. Venture Richmond Events will present new musical performances, favorite artists from past festivals, cooking demonstrations, virtual tours, neighborhood testimonials, fun family activities, and so much more! This year’s virtual festival is a great opportunity for families to plan gatherings and watch parties at home in a safe, fun and responsible way. Visit VentureRichmond.com or the 2nd Street Festival’s Facebook page to live stream the event on October 3-4.

For more information, visit https://venturerichmond.com/our-events/2nd-street-festival-2020