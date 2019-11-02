ATTN: BOURBON LOVERS
Don’t miss the Audi Virginia Beach presents: 2nd Annual Virginia Bourbon Invitational at The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club on Saturday, November 2nd.
With three admission levels, there’s something for everyone:
The Cavalier | General Admission | $125
✦ Unlimited tastings from 18 distilleries
✦ Small plates from 6 restaurants
✦ Reusable bottle bag
✦ Live music
✦ Entry to Emerson's Cigars' Bar
The Connoisseur | VIP Admission | $195
✦ All of the above plus EARLY ENTRY
✦ High-end tasting hour for VIP only from 12-1PM
✦ Swag bag filled with limited edition distillery goodies
The Conservator | Non-Tasting Admission | $60
✦ Early event access
✦ Small plates from 6 restaurants
✦ Live music
✦ Entry to Emerson’s Cigar Bar
Enjoy responsibly | Must be 21 or older | Rain or shine
Proceeds to benefit the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
Hotel Room Packages at The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club: http://fal.cn/VBIRooms.