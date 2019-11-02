ATTN: BOURBON LOVERS

Don’t miss the Audi Virginia Beach presents: 2nd Annual Virginia Bourbon Invitational at The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club on Saturday, November 2nd.

With three admission levels, there’s something for everyone:

The Cavalier | General Admission | $125

✦ Unlimited tastings from 18 distilleries

✦ Small plates from 6 restaurants

✦ Reusable bottle bag

✦ Live music

✦ Entry to Emerson's Cigars' Bar

The Connoisseur | VIP Admission | $195

✦ All of the above plus EARLY ENTRY

✦ High-end tasting hour for VIP only from 12-1PM

✦ Swag bag filled with limited edition distillery goodies

The Conservator | Non-Tasting Admission | $60

✦ Early event access

✦ Small plates from 6 restaurants

✦ Live music

✦ Entry to Emerson’s Cigar Bar

Enjoy responsibly | Must be 21 or older | Rain or shine

Proceeds to benefit the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.

Hotel Room Packages at The Historic Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club: http://fal.cn/VBIRooms.