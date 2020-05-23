Join us for an amazing day of Virginia Wines, Music, Food and Fun, all in a beautiful outdoor setting at the 2nd Annual Stony Point Wine Festival!

The gates open at 11:00 AM so come early and stay late to enjoy all the day has to offer! Last call is 4:30 PM and bottles will cork at 5:00 PM.

Tickets for sampling of every wine, cider, & spirit are only $35 in advance, or $45 on the day of!

We will have wineries from all over the region and around Virginia sampling some of their award winning wines.

Live Music performance by Grace Street Seven - Vintage Jazz Band

Learn more and get up to date information by visiting us on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2441132889539096/

Or, online at: www.RiverCityFestivals.om

Tickets NOW AVAILABLE:

https://tickets.rivercityfestivals.com/e/stony-point-wine-festival

Proceeds to support Giving Local