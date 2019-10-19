2nd Annual RVA Booklovers' Festival

Come out and discover RVA's bookish delights! Celebrate fall literary-style with the best of East Coast authors, bookish vendors, RVA food trucks, and more! Booklovers will have a blast sharing ideas and celebrating their love of the written word. Visit the Main Stage, the Poet-tree, and Stephanie's Kindness Corner kids' stage for book talks, readings, and activities. The RVA Booklovers' Festival has everything you need to get lit!