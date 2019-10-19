2nd Annual RVA Booklovers' Festival

Jefferson Park North 21st Street and Princess Anne Avenue , Richmond, Virginia 23223

Come out and discover RVA's bookish delights! Celebrate fall literary-style with the best of East Coast authors, bookish vendors, RVA food trucks, and more! Booklovers will have a blast sharing ideas and celebrating their love of the written word. Visit the Main Stage, the Poet-tree, and Stephanie's Kindness Corner kids' stage for book talks, readings, and activities. The RVA Booklovers' Festival has everything you need to get lit!

Jefferson Park North 21st Street and Princess Anne Avenue , Richmond, Virginia 23223
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
8046443090
