Join us for an amazing day of 60+ Virginia Craft Spirits, local Breweries and Cideries, Wineries, & a meadery. PLUS, live music, great food, vendors, & more!
This is the perfect Valentine’s weekend event for couples or singles!
The gates open at 11am, so come early and stay late to enjoy all the day has to offer! Last call is 4:30pm, and the event will end at 5pm.
Tickets for UNLIMITED Distillery, Beer, Wine, & Cider sampling are only $30 in advance or $40 at the door! All guests will receive a souvenir glass for tastings.
You will also be able to purchase your favorite products to bring home with you!
Visit the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1433084243521046/
Or, go here to get your tickets now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-river-city-spirits-festival-tickets-83758418685
This is an indoor/outdoor event; there will be indoor cocktail lounges throughout the mall. Table/tent locations will depend on weather.
We will have craft and mainline distilleries from all across Virginia and beyond, paired with a few of RVA's favorite breweries, beer, wine and cider will also be available on tap: ALL included with your entry ticket!
Distilleries:
Three Crosses Distilling Company
Cirrus Vodka
Chesapeake Bay Distillery
KO Distilling
Virago Spirits
Tarnished Truth Distilling Company
Catoctin Creek
Filibuster Distillery
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits
Belle Isle Moonshine
Absolut
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Breweries, Wineries, Cidery, & Meadery:
James River Brewery
Vintner's Cellar Winery and Restaurant of Yorktown
Cobbler Mountain Cellars
Iron Pipe Alewerks
Haley's Honey Meadery, LLC
Plus; Some amazing vendors, including:
3Degrees
Vacation Village Resorts
Airborne
Lisa's Cornhole Bags and Etc.
Virginia's Wine Artist Christopher Mize
All About the Beverage
Origami Owl - Allison Millard, Independent Designer #201178554
Pixelated The Label
John's Tailor
And…..select Stony Point Fashion Park shops will be offering unique deals, give-aways, and raffles during the event!
Please remember to drink responsibly and plan ahead if you need a place to stay or a ride home for the evening.
This event will be indoor/outdoor and is a rain or shine event, no refunds will be given.
Special thank you to Drop to Design Studios for being the official event photographer. Be sure to check them out for all your photography and event needs...especially any upcoming weddings!
Proceeds from this event to support Giving Local
Learn more by visiting us at www.RiverCityFestivals.com