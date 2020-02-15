Join us for an amazing day of 60+ Virginia Craft Spirits, local Breweries and Cideries, Wineries, & a meadery. PLUS, live music, great food, vendors, & more!

This is the perfect Valentine’s weekend event for couples or singles!

The gates open at 11am, so come early and stay late to enjoy all the day has to offer! Last call is 4:30pm, and the event will end at 5pm.

Tickets for UNLIMITED Distillery, Beer, Wine, & Cider sampling are only $30 in advance or $40 at the door! All guests will receive a souvenir glass for tastings.

You will also be able to purchase your favorite products to bring home with you!

Visit the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1433084243521046/

Or, go here to get your tickets now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-river-city-spirits-festival-tickets-83758418685

This is an indoor/outdoor event; there will be indoor cocktail lounges throughout the mall. Table/tent locations will depend on weather.

We will have craft and mainline distilleries from all across Virginia and beyond, paired with a few of RVA's favorite breweries, beer, wine and cider will also be available on tap: ALL included with your entry ticket!

Distilleries:

Three Crosses Distilling Company

Cirrus Vodka

Chesapeake Bay Distillery

KO Distilling

Virago Spirits

Tarnished Truth Distilling Company

Catoctin Creek

Filibuster Distillery

MurLarkey Distilled Spirits

Belle Isle Moonshine

Absolut

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Breweries, Wineries, Cidery, & Meadery:

James River Brewery

Vintner's Cellar Winery and Restaurant of Yorktown

Cobbler Mountain Cellars

Iron Pipe Alewerks

Haley's Honey Meadery, LLC

Plus; Some amazing vendors, including:

3Degrees

Vacation Village Resorts

Airborne

Lisa's Cornhole Bags and Etc.

Virginia's Wine Artist Christopher Mize

All About the Beverage

Origami Owl - Allison Millard, Independent Designer #201178554

Pixelated The Label

John's Tailor

And…..select Stony Point Fashion Park shops will be offering unique deals, give-aways, and raffles during the event!

Please remember to drink responsibly and plan ahead if you need a place to stay or a ride home for the evening.

This event will be indoor/outdoor and is a rain or shine event, no refunds will be given.

Special thank you to Drop to Design Studios for being the official event photographer. Be sure to check them out for all your photography and event needs...especially any upcoming weddings!

Proceeds from this event to support Giving Local

Learn more by visiting us at www.RiverCityFestivals.com