2nd Annual Berry & Wine Festival

The annual Berry & Wine Festival returns for a second year on Saturday, May 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with some of the most popular local wineries, spirits, local fare, and family-friendly entertainment on tap.

This year, festival-goers can enjoy the 819-acre North Stafford community and up to 14 unique tastings from Hartwood Winery, Potomac Point Vineyard and Winery, Lake Anna Winery, Mattaponi Winery, Rogers Ford Winery and A. Smith Bowman Distillery.

Attendees can fill up on local fare favorites including C & T Produce, Glory Dawgs, Funnel Cake Cafe, LLC., and The UFO Truck which are set to feature delicious light bites and treats all day long.

Hosted at Embrey Mill, “the Disney World” of neighborhoods, the Berry & Wine Festival has plenty to offer kids and families including face painting, tattoo art, balloon twists, DJ BnB Sounds with a bubble machine and Godzilla Golf sponsored by Augustine Golf Club.

Admission to the Berry & Wine Festival is $15 per ticket or $25 for two (2) tickets which includes 14 tastings per ticket. Must be 21+ to purchase.

Tickets are now on sale online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/berry-wine-festival-tickets-59459320428

Admission is free for minors, designated drivers and non-tasting festival goers. Parking is available at Ebenezer Church with shuttle buses to transport guests to the festival.