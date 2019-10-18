Refinery29 is taking its annual immersive festival of style, culture and creativity, 29Rooms, on a five-city tour including its first international showing. The 29Rooms: Expand Your Reality experience will bring the iconic immersive event to new audiences with tickets now on sale for the event’s first time in Washington D.C. at DC Armory from October 18 – 27.

This beautiful, interactive “Expand Your Reality” experience will create new, bold and thought-provoking moments that bring Refinery29’s mission and multi-sensory spaces to life in collaboration with global artists, creators, visionaries, meaningful causes, and brands. Each room will put visitors at the center of the event with hands-on activities and several phone-free experiences, sparking engagement and igniting self-expression, storytelling and dialogue.

29Rooms will also feature city-specific collaborations with local artists Washington D.C. Additionally, some audience favorite rooms including: Teenage Bedroom, a technicolor fur bedroom that transports you back to the 90s teenage years and Inner Beauty Ball, a dance party where guests are invited to express, celebrate and dance will be included in the experience.