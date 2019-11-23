November 23 & 24, 2019 - 28th Annual Gem, Mineral & Fossil Show presented by The Northern Virginia Mineral Club Inc. and sponsored by GMU's Dept of Atmospheric, Oceanic and Earth Sciences.

Place: Dewberry Hall, Johnson Center, George Mason University

Hours: Saturday 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Sunday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Admission: Adults $6, Seniors $4, Teens (13-17) $3, Children 12 and under FREE, Scouts in uniform FREE, George Mason University Students & Faculty FREE.

Event includes: Over 20 dealers with Gems, Minerals & Fossil for sale. Also, Demonstrations, Exhibits, Door Prizes and Kid's Activities. There will be Mini-mines for kids to dig in and get free minerals and fossils.

Use GMU's Parking Lot A, when on campus look for signs to designated show parking.

Look for our courtesy shuttle and signs showing walking path to the Mineral Show.