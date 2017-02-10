27th Season of Bonita Lestina Old Town Hall Performance Series

The Old Town Hall Performance Series is sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. The performances begin at 8:00 PM October through April, on the second and fourth Fridays of the month (except Government holidays). All performances are free and open to the public. Please come early as there are no booked tickets and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Three for a Song - Ragtime Piano & Vocalists

Pianist extraordinaire, Alex Hassan, recreates the styles of the golden age of 1920s/30s Tin Pan Alley; sublime, acclaimed East Coast based tenor Doug Bowles is a versatile performer who brings the songs of the era to life with humor and heart. Add a talented soprano and you get THREE FOR A SONG!

An "outstandingly talented" trio, according to Michael Feinstein, THREE FOR A SONG, with soprano Karin Paludan, performed to standing ovations at venues such as the Kennedy Center Jazz Club and the Library of Congress and was recently featured on NPR's All Things Considered with Robert Siegel.

The current trio, with soprano Iyona Blake, presents a delightful program of recently discovered, never performed, breathtaking melodies from stage and film of the 1930's; with clever lyrics, bouncy rhythms, and hot tempos. Woven between the songs, you'll hear hilarious, heart warming and surprising anecdotes about the songs and songwriters, with listeners left to wonder how on earth these melodies didn't become standards!

Performance Schedule:

February 10, 2017 - Three for a Song - Ragtime Piano & Vocalists

February 24, 2017 - Ismar Gomes & Wan-Chi Su - Cello & Piano

March 10, 2017 - Sior-og Ensemble - Irish/Celtic Music

March 24, 2017 - Ensemble Gaudior - Clarinet, Fortepiano, & Viola, Antique Instruments

April 28, 2017 - Beau Soir - Flute & Harp