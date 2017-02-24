27th Season of Bonita Lestina Old Town Hall Performance Series

The Old Town Hall Performance Series is sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. The performances begin at 8:00 PM October through April, on the second and fourth Fridays of the month (except Government holidays). All performances are free and open to the public. Please come early as there are no booked tickets and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ismar Gomes & Wan-Chi Su - Cello & Piano

Cellist Ismar Gomes and pianist Wan-Chi Su, each an award-winning artist and accomplished chamber musician, will present a duo recital.

Award winning cellist, Ismar Gomes, performs across the US and Europe as soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. Hailed for his “impressive virtuosity, energy, and a handsome tonal range” (Berkshire Review), Mr. Gomes has established himself as a captivating young artist with a commanding voice and a growing reputation for delivering exciting performances and innovative programming.

Taiwanese pianist Wan-Chi Su enjoys an active career as a solo and chamber musician, performing to great acclaim at venues throughout Asia, Europe and the United States. From a young age she has won prizes at national and international piano competitions, and in 2013 she received both the Grace Clagett Ranney Prize in Chamber Music and the Clara Ascherfeld Award in Accompanying from the prestigious Peabody Conservatory of Music in Baltimore.

Performance Schedule:

February 24, 2017 - Ismar Gomes & Wan-Chi Su - Cello & Piano

March 10, 2017 - Sior-og Ensemble - Irish/Celtic Music

March 24, 2017 - Ensemble Gaudior - Clarinet, Fortepiano, & Viola, Antique Instruments

April 28, 2017 - Beau Soir - Flute & Harp