27th FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL, RICHMOND VA

27th VCU & UR French Film Festival –Richmond, Virginia Announces Schedule of Films, Master Classes, and Delegation Members

France’s most beloved actor Thierry Lhermitte will lead the diverse delegation of filmmakers coming to this year’s not-to-miss Festival in Richmond, Virginia to screen eighteen feature length and documentary films and sixteen short films. So mark your calendars and come join viewers who come from across the United States to celebrate French films presented by their directors, screenwriters, actors, music composers and cinematographers!

The 27th VCU & UR French Film Festival will take place March 28-31, 2019 and will be the only time to ever see most of these films in the US. All films have English subtitles and are presented in the historic cinema palace The Byrd Theatre, in Richmond, Virginia.

Additionally, eight free Master classes with the filmmakers will be offered this year at the new auditorium of the Institute for Contemporary Art (ICA) on the VCU campus. These Master Classes, like the films selected for the Festival, intrinsically share core values crucial to all citizens: defense of Human and Civil Rights; immigration; reconciliation; environmental engagement. Simultaneous interpretation headsets will allow everyone to participate in the discussions regardless of English or French proficiency levels.

To register for your free seat at each Master Class, visit:

http://frenchfilmfestival.us/master-classes/.

For full program: http://frenchfilmfestival.us/