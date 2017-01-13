27th Annual Bonita Lestina Performance Series at Old Town Hall

The Old Town Hall Performance Series is sponsored by the City of Fairfax Commission on the Arts. All performances are free and open to the public. The performances being at 8:00pm October through April, on the second and fourth Fridays of the month (except Government holidays). Please come early as there are no booked tickets and it is on a first-come, first-served basis.

D’Amore Duo

Classical Guitar & Oboe

Founded in 1991 to investigate the little known wealth of chamber music for oboe and guitar, the D’Amore Duo has toured internationally and domestically to enthusiastic reviews.

The Duo has released three critically-claimed recordings, and performed at such venues as St. Martin in the Fields in London, the Yale Centre for British Art, the National Cathedral, the Arts Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, the Spanish Institute in New York, the Smithsonian Institution, and live on ABC International Radio out of Sydney, Australia.

They have twice been winners of the Baltimore Chamber Music Awards Competition.

Composers who have written pieces for the Duo include Ronald Pearl, Albert Harris, Richard Greene, Stephen Gerber, Jose Manuel Lezcano, Marcos Vinicius, Marcelo Ferraris, Jean Chatillon, Dimitris Kapsomenos, and the multi-talented actor/musician Michael Moriarty.

The Washington Post referred to the Duo as a “perfect partnership of sound” and lauded their performance as “one of the most uniquely satisfying concerts of the season.”

Performance Schedule:

January 13, 2017 - D’Amore Duo

January 27, 2017 - Georgetown Quintet - Woodwind Quintet

February 10, 2017 - Three for a Show - Ragtime Piano & Vocalists

February 24, 2017 - Ismar Gomes & Wan-Chi Su - Cello & Piano

March 10, 2017 - Sior-og Ensemble - Irish/Celtic Music

March 24, 2017 - Ensemble Gaudior - Clarinet, Fortepiano, & Viola, Antique Instruments

April 28, 2017 - Beau Soir - Flute & Harp