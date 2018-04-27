Volunteer Fairfax Announces Early Bird Tickets Sales! 26th Annual Fairfax County Volunteer Service Awards, April 27

Early Bird Tickets are NOW AVAILABLE for the 2018 Volunteer Service Awards at $45 each through March 21. Join Volunteer Fairfax, Chairman Sharon Bulova and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and other community leaders at the 26th Annual Fairfax County Volunteer Service Awards Breakfast on Friday, April 27. This celebration of service is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and will take place at The Waterford at Springfield, 6715 Commerce Street, Springfield, VA, 22150 from 8am-10am. Beginning March 22 ticket price will be $50. Don’t miss the Raffle. Winners need not be present. Visit www.volunteerfairfax.org.