Volunteer Fairfax Announces Tickets Sales! 25th Annual Fairfax County Volunteer Service Awards, April 21

Join Volunteer Fairfax, Chairman Sharon Bulova and the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and other community leaders at the 25th Annual Fairfax County Volunteer Service Awards Breakfast on Friday, April 21. This celebration of service will take place at The Waterford at Springfield, 6715 Commerce Street, Springfield, VA, 22150 from 8am-10am. The event is open to the public and tickets are now available online. Early Bird ticket price is $45 through March 21 and $50 beginning March 22. Deadline to purchase is April 7 at 5pm. Join us for Celebrating Volunteers, the roots of our strong community.

Don’t forget your raffle tickets. Winners need not be present! Visit www.volunteerfairfax.org or click https://ssl.charityweb.net/volunteerfairfax/event/2016vsatickets.htm.