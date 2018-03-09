24th Annual Shamrockin' in Ghent

Naro Expanded Cinema 1507 Colley Ave , Virginia

Join us for the 24th Annual Shamrockin’ in Ghent benefiting Hope House Foundation. This annual St. Patrick’s Day event shuts down Colley Avenue between Shirley Avenue and Gates Avenue in Ghent and continues to draw attendees from all over Hampton Roads in the thousands. Always held the Friday before St. Patrick’s Day in March. There will be live bands and area restaurants, which feature Irish fare. Hope House Foundation expects large crowds based on the more than 4,000 in attendance recorded over the years. Drink for a cause and enjoy the live music!

Naro Expanded Cinema 1507 Colley Ave , Virginia
