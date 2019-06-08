22nd Annual Cajun Festival at Breaux Vineyards

Come join your Cajun cousins at Breaux Vineyards for our 22nd Annual Cajun Festival. Enjoy wine tastings, live music, craft vendors, Cajun fare for sale, and more at this annual celebration of our Cajun heritage.

We will have a variety of food vendors onsite, as well as activities for the young (and young at heart!) include clowns, balloon art, and face painting.

Tickets are $20.00 each ($15.00 for Club Members - max 2 at this price), Children 6-20 are $10.00 each, and Children 5 and under are free.

All tickets will be held at WILL CALL. When you arrive at the festival go to the “WILL CALL” line to pick up at the entrance gate.

Live Music with Voodoo Blues – 11:30am to 3:00pm & Dixie Power Trio – 3:00pm to 6:00pm

Food Vendors:

– 3 Fires Oven

– Jambalaya Brothers

– Jill’s Mobile Kitchen

– King Street Oyster

– The Jambalaya Shack

– The Inside Scoop

Craft Vendors:

– Christopher Mize Studio

– Femme Creative

– Grace & Heart

– SilverKat

– Touchstone Crystals

& More!

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring blankets and lawn chairs, pop up tents are permitted in certain areas, coolers with water/ice only permitted.

Please remember, no dogs or picnics are permitted on festival dates.