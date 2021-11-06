21st Annual Harvest Festival

We are excited to invite you to join us on November 6th for our 21st Annual Apple Harvest Festival!

Rain or Shine: Join us for one of the most anticipated festivals of autumn, the Apple Harvest Festival hosted by the CoveGarden Ruritans and Albemarle CiderWorks!

Find many of your favorite farmers' market vendors, local artisans, and craftsmen demonstrating their skills. Enjoy Brunswick stew and apple butter or grab some to go.* Dig your teeth into a variety of apples and taste an array of CiderWorks' fine sparkling ciders. Dance the afternoon away with live music from local bands like the C'ville Jazz Congregation, and take a hayride around the mountain.

RSVP HERE FOR UPDATES: shorturl.at/gkwH0

*Drive-thru Brunswick stew and apple butter will be available for a limited time. All proceeds go directly to the CoveGArden Ruritans Club. Stay tuned for more details.