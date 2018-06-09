Come join your Cajun cousins at Breaux Vineyards for our 21st Annual Cajun Festival. Enjoy wine tastings, craft vendors, Cajun fare for sale, and more at this annual celebration of our Cajun heritage. Starting off the day, we will have live music with the exceptional Billy Thompson. Following be ready to get on your feet with The Dixie Power Trio for the rest of the afternoon.

We will have a variety of food vendors onsite, selling delicious food.

Activities for the young (and young at heart!) include clowns, balloon art, and face painting.

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring blankets and lawn chairs, pop up tents are permitted. Please remember, no dogs or picnics are permitted on festival dates.

Buy your ticket now