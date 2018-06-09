21st Annual Cajun Festival

to Google Calendar - 21st Annual Cajun Festival - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 21st Annual Cajun Festival - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 21st Annual Cajun Festival - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - 21st Annual Cajun Festival - 2018-06-09 11:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Come join your Cajun cousins at Breaux Vineyards for our 21st Annual Cajun Festival. Enjoy wine tastings, craft vendors, Cajun fare for sale, and more at this annual celebration of our Cajun heritage. Starting off the day, we will have live music with the exceptional Billy Thompson. Following be ready to get on your feet with The Dixie Power Trio for the rest of the afternoon.

We will have a variety of food vendors onsite, selling delicious food.

Activities for the young (and young at heart!) include clowns, balloon art, and face painting.

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to bring blankets and lawn chairs, pop up tents are permitted. Please remember, no dogs or picnics are permitted on festival dates.

Buy your ticket now

Info
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 21st Annual Cajun Festival - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 21st Annual Cajun Festival - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 21st Annual Cajun Festival - 2018-06-09 11:00:00 iCalendar - 21st Annual Cajun Festival - 2018-06-09 11:00:00
Blaze A Trail Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular