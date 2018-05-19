21st Annual Antique Car Show and Bluegrass

The City of Fairfax Antique Car Show was founded in 1997 and will be held this year on May 19, 2018 from 10am - 3pm. The show draws a wide variety of vehicles 25 years and older and is held at City Hall. The event is a joint effort of the City of Fairfax, The Northern Virginia Regional Group of the Early Ford V8 Club of America, and the Downtown Fairfax Coalition. Local businesses sponsor trophies and the show features bluegrass music and food. High school auto tech programs have displays and the Fairfax City Fire Department operates its smoke trailer which teaches the public how to escape from a burning building. Kids Safety Saturday will take place from 10am - 1pm, in conjunction with the Antique Car Show. Events scheduled include bicycle safety course (bring your own bike and helmet), Dr. Bike safety inspection, Moon Bounce, City of Fairfax Fire Department's "Smoke House", Woody's Ice Cream, and Free Rita's Italian Ice.