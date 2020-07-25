20th Annual Latino Music Festival

Taco ‘bout a good time! Eat, drink, and salsa the night away at the Latino Music Festival on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. Featuring explosive live music performances, an eclectic offering of Latin cuisine including tacos and empanadas, fun family-friendly activities, engaging dance lessons and performances, and much more! In celebration of the 20th edition of the Latino Music Festival, the event will have expanded hours in 2020, beginning at 4pm and going all night until 11pm!